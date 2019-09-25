|
Lois Masso Ide, 86, passed away September 20, 2019 at her home in Ft. Lauderdale, FL surrounded by her loving family and beloved partner Richard Newberry. Fondly known as "Loey", she will be remembered as an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother; and a true friend to many who were so fortunate to know her. Loey is survived by her children Lynette Osso, Peter Ide, Bruce Ide and Nancy Livingston, her grandchildren Ginger, Brandy, David, Christopher, and Wendy and great grandchildren Mason, Elora, Ava Marie, and Ocean.
Viewing and Celebration Service will be held at Landmark Funeral Home Friday September 27, 2019 @ 11-1 with service immediately following. Interment to follow @ Lauderdale Memorial Park. For anyone wishing to send flowers please contact Flower and Found Objects or in lieu of flowers donations to Broward Humane Society.
Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019