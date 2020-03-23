Home

Loretta May Swift Pare

Loretta May Swift Pare Obituary
Loretta May Swift Pare, 94, of Lake Mary, Florida passed away on March 20, 2020. She was born in Gardiner, Maine on March 1, 1926.

Loretta worked for the state of Maine and the Fort Lauderdale Building Department.

Survivors include sons, John Pare of Lake Mary, Florida and Michael Pare of Signal Mt., Tennessee; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

The family will hold a private graveside burial.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to the National P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Online Obituary and Guestbook are available at www.BaldwinFairchildOaklawn.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2020
