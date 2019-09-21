|
Lori Ball Burns, 84, of Oakland Park, died September 14, 2019. Survived by husband, Wayne Burns and son, Robert Fuller, both of Oakland Park; sister, Ethel Woodall of Albany, GA; and brother, Ray Ball of Phoenix, AZ. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 22 at First Christian Church of Wilton Manors, 2725 NE 14 Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL 33334. Lori's family suggests Memorial Contributions be sent to the church in her memory. Please sign the on-line guestbook at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019