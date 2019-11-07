Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gutterman Warheit Memorial Chapel
7240 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33487
800-992-9262
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Gutterman Warheit Memorial Chapel
7240 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33487
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Hoffman


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorna Hoffman Obituary
Lorna Feldman Hoffman, 86, of Boca Raton, Florida, and formerly of Islip, NY, passed away on November 5, 2019 after a year long struggle with pancreatic cancer. Lorna was born January 14, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to Phillip and Dorothy Feldman. After earning a degree in Home Economics from Drexel University, she met and married Gerry Hoffman, a dental student. They eventually settled in Islip, NY, where they raised three children, and became deeply involved in their community. She especially loved working with the Rotary International Exchange Program, and the Islip Public Library.

After Gerry's retirement from dentistry, they moved to Boca Raton in 1991.

Lorna had many talents and hobbies, and was soon involved with a local choir, and driving cancer patients to treatment. She was an active volunteer for Israel Tennis Center and she and Gerry were honored recently as Couple of the Year.

She enjoyed knitting, tennis, playing the piano, gardening, and bridge.

However, her number one priority and joy in life was her family. Lorna is survived by her children: Sharon (Mark), Doug (Debbie), and Linda (Brian), as well as seven grandchildren.

An outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Lorna brightened the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, and never forgotten.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8th at Gutterman's Funeral Home in Boca Raton at 1:00.

Lorna requests that any donations be made to the Boca West Cancer Chapter of the Pap Corps https://thepapcorps.org/
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -