Lorraine Applebaum, age 89, passed away Mar. 5, 2020, joining her beloved husband Leonard, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. Born Nov. 22, 1930 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Gilbert and Suzanne Weisberg. Mrs. Applebaum graduated from the Mount Sinai Hospital School of Nursing and worked 54 years as a nurse, before retiring at age 75. She was a square dancer, world traveler, avid reader, and a gracious hostess who never let visitors sit without food or drink. She is survived by her brother Paul (Roti) Gilbert of Stockholm, Sweden; her daughter Sheryl (Tony) of Palatine, Ill. and her sons Jason and Steven; her son David (Diane) of Margate and his children: Jeremy, Sarah, and Jenny; plus great-grandchildren Dani, Parker, Noah, Mikey, and Lorenzo.
Mrs. Applebaum will be buried at 10:30 a.m. Wed, Mar. 11 at Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7701 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , michaeljfox.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020