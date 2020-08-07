Lorraine Eastman Arseneau, 94, of Pompano Beach, passed away on August 2, 2020 in Pompano Beach. She was born in Evanston, Illinois to Knute Eastman & his wife Helen on February 5,1926. She married William Arseneau on July 3,1943 in Miami, Florida. She graduated from Marywood High School. She was the owner & operator of Sandalfoot apartments in Pompano Beach.



Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Mary Arseneau, daughter-in-law, Kathy Arseneau, Grandchildren: Jessie Arseneau Kornahrens (Michael), William Arseneau III, Lauren Polansky (Brian) of Massachusetts & great-Grandchildren Emily & Mason Polansky. She is also survived by her niece Roberta Salerno & nephews Fred & James Grenning, Gary & Gregory Eastman.



