After celebrating 100 years with her family, Lorraine Tupper Pecor passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1919 in Burlington, Vermont. A graduate of Burlington High School, she was an All-State basketball player in 1937. She married Raymond Charles Pecor in 1938; when he served in WWII, she raised their two small children and assisted in the war effort. She was instrumental in helping Ray develop and run many small businesses. She was an elder at Christ Church Presbyterian, a member of the DAR, the Klifa Club and the Burlington Country Club. She volunteered for the PTA, Mary Fletcher Hospital, the American Red Cross and many other organizations. She loved spending summers at their cottage on Lake Champlain swimming, boating and always celebrating fireworks on July 4th. She and Ray moved to Fort Lauderdale in the early 60's where they became members of First Presbyterian Church and Coral Ridge Yacht Club. Lorraine served as president of the Auxiliary and joined the Fort Lauderdale Bridge Club. She moved to John Knox Village in 2004 where she joined many duplicate bridge groups and the John Knox Rotary Club volunteering for their numerous fundraising ventures. But bridge was her passion - she was a keen student of the game and became adept. She was smart, fun-loving, positive, feisty, strong and always curious. She loved a bargain and was a savvy collector. She was proud of and devoted to her family participating in every part of their lives. Her years at John Knox Village were rich, filled with bridge games, parties and most important, her life-long friends. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Lorraine is survived by her son, Raymond C. Pecor, Jr. (Jean), her daughter, Patricia P. Motch, grandchildren Stacey Pecor, Trey Pecor (Dominique), Lauren Luter (David), Franklin Motch (Julie) and great grandchildren Isabel and John Henry Ryan, Lily and Sage Pecor, Tucker and Jebb Luter, and Sam and Elizabeth Motch. She was predeceased by her husband, Ray, brother, Norm, and son-in-law, Elton F. Motch, Jr. A celebration of her life will be held at John Knox Village, Lakeside Dining Room on Tuesday, March 5th at 4:00. Donations in her memory may be made to a or the JKV Employee Gift Fund or the Employee Scholarship Fund, John Knox Village, 651 Village Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 in recognition of the exemplary care and caring she and her family has received. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019