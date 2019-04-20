Louis Allen Rippner, known to his friends as "Lou" and his family as "Papa," passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 91 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on February 1, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to Ethel (nee Kest) and William. Lou graduated from Case Western Reserve and received his law degree from Cleveland State University, after which he passed the Ohio bar. In 1955, he met the love of his life, Carol, and together they raised their three children, Laurie, Cindy, and Billy.Lou started his career in the furniture industry at Watkins Furniture in Cleveland while attending night law school, later becoming President of the company. In 1972, he moved his family to New Orleans to establish a new furniture division for retail holding company, City Stores. He then branched out in 1977 and started his own highly successful brand, Lou Rippner's Compass Furniture, which prospers to this day under the leadership of his son Billy. During Lou's career, he received many awards and accolades for his business acumen and was widely respected for his willingness to mentor others.Philanthropy and generosity were integral to Lou. He devoted his time to community, serving as the President of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, General Chairman of the New Orleans Jewish Welfare Fund, and Chairman of the Addison Reserve Jewish Welfare Fund. He and his wife also established the Rippner Family Foundation at Ochsner Hospital New Orleans to give back to the community that has been so good to them.Out of all of his accomplishments, his biggest "claims to fame" were his grandchildren and great-grandson. Lou was happiest when surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol (nee Mitnick), daughters Laurie Milani (Richard) and Cindy Kurtz (Brad), son William "Billy" (Janie), his eight grandchildren, and his great-grandson. As anyone who had the pleasure of coming across Lou can attest: to know him was to love him. Known for his eternal optimism and warmth, Lou had six priorities in life: family, family, family, candy, Compass Furniture, and golf. He was sweeter than the M&M's in his pocket but was a shrewd businessman with infinite class.A private celebration of Lou's life was held at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel on Thursday, April 18, 2019 for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ochsner Clinic Foundation's Rippner Family Fund. Checks can be sent to 1514 Jefferson Highway, BH 607, New Orleans, LA 70121 or online at giving.ochsner.org, selecting the "Tribute" tab. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary