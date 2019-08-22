|
|
Born August 22 1968 Died April 16 2018.
Louis was a friend to all that knew him. He was a Leo and loved his cats Moe and "Salty". Lou loved music and pretty women. Louis died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the young age of 49. Louis loved to eat and always had a plate for whoever showed up at his table. Louis was a native New Yorker and loved billy joel seeing him in concert several times. Louis was preceded by his father, Alex, grandparents Lena and Louis Riccio and Millie and Alex Marcucci in heaven. He is survived by his mother Nancy and brother Douglas.
Happy Birthday in Heaven Lou. We all miss your warm smile and laughter and will never forget you!
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019