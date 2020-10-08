1/1
Louis J. Antico
Louis J. Antico passed away peacefully at age 93 on September 26, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife of 72 years, Yolanda Antico, and adoring family members at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. He is predeceased by his parents Antonio J. Antico and Mary (Masulla) Antico. He was born and raised in Waltham, MA, and began traveling to Florida in his early years. Louis leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and generosity. His greatest joy in life was being with his large, loving Italian family. He spent his time in Waltham, MA, Laconia, NH, and Boca Raton, FL, and generously shared these special places, making many lasting memories. He took great pride in his work from his humble beginnings in construction, working for his father at A. Antico and Sons, to eventually building and managing Charlesbank Garden Apartments in Waltham, MA, with his brother, "Junie".

Louis is survived by his wife, Yolanda (Dellepigne) Antico and five children, Lana Trombley, her former spouse, James Trombley, Janice and David Sauro, Carmine and Debra Iantosca, Lou Antico, and David Antico, his former spouse, Romonda Antico. He will be forever cherished by his sister Anne Parisi, his brother Anthony J. Antico, and he is predeceased by his brother, John Antico. He will be missed by his doting grandchildren: Jill Sauro, Lauren and Daniel Lounsbury, Maia and Matthew Miskin, Luke and Sonia Trombley, Evie Joy and Chris Bachmann, Anthony Trombley, Gabriel Trombley, David Antico and Nicholas Antico. His twelve great-grandchildren will forever remember his big hugs, and his many nieces and nephews, all who were very special to him, will miss him dearly. He also leaves his loving caretakers he so appreciated and enjoyed, and all the wonderful staff at The Addison he joked with regularly.

His family gathered privately at his home in Boca Raton, FL to remember this remarkable man and to honor his legacy of love.

In lieu of flowers spread love, laughter, kindness, generosity and peace. Donations may be sent to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, or trustbridgefoundation.org.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2020.
