Louis J. Pulver, 94 of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born on November 9th, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Salvatore Pulvere and Mae Sullivan. He grew up loving his two dear sisters, Vera and Eleanore, and his two brothers, Raymond and Richard. Louis graduated college with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry and worked in the plastics industry for many years. The love of his life was Mary Kelly and together they had five children: Stephen, James, William, Marie and Eileen. Louis enjoyed being a devoted husband and father. He was honest, hard working and an extraordinary man and patriot who served his country during WWII. He will be remembered as a person with integrity, civility, and love in his heart. He leaves his five children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. His love for life will be remembered by all those who knew him. He is a hero to all of his family. God Bless Louis and his everlasting loving spirit.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
