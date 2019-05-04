Home

Dr. Louis J. Tasse

Dr. Louis J. Tasse Obituary
Dr. Louis J. Tasse, 88, of Pembroke Pines, FL, passed away May 1, 2019.Dr. Tasse was born on Feb 6, 1931 in Rocky River, OH, to the late Joseph and Mary (Nucci) Tasse. He was married to Carol Metger in 1955. Preceding him in death were his wife of 55 yrs, his parents, and his siblings. Surviving him are six children: Cynthia (Urban) Engel of Sycamore, OH, Gregory Tasse of Tiffin, OH, Jennifer (Lon) Corry of Pembroke Pines, FL, John (Lisa) Tasse previously of Cooper City, FL, Timothy (Laura) Tasse of Gibsonburg, OH, and Pamela Mortimer of Euclid, OH; 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.Memorial Visitation is Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4 pm to 9 pm at Scarano Funeral Home at 9000 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines, FL. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in the Chapel at 701 N. Hiatus Road in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2019
