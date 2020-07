To the family of Dr. Giusto-

Thank you for sharing this wonderful doctor with me and all of the patients he cared for. I was fortunate to have Dr. Giusto as my personal doctor, as well as to work with him in the hospice world. All of us who were touched by his caring ways are better for it. I wish we could have done more for him. I hope he felt the love that was sent his way. I am very sorry for your loss.

Gail Lutin



Friend