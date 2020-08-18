1/1
Louise Claud Coolbaugh
On Thursday August 13, 2020, Louise Claud Coolbaugh, of Pompano Beach, Florida passed away at Holy Cross Hospital with her loving sons by her side, she was 85. Born in Danville, Virginia and known by many as "Fribby", Louise was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. Moving from New York after retiring from an illustrious management career in the life insurance industry, working for two prominent New York City Mass Mutual offices, Louise started her new career leading the banquet office in Fort Lauderdale at the Marriott Harbor Beach, retiring a second time after fifteen years of service. Louise was predeceased by her beloved husband Don in 1990 and is the loving mother of, Donald Jr. and his wife Jean, Eric and his wife Eileen and cherished grandmother of, Eric Jr, Katlyn, Christian, Jack, Isabella and Brandon. She is also survived by many family and friends who she held near and dear to her heart to include her later in life companion, Jim Reilly.  She is also predeceased by her brother Jesse T. Claud and sister, Jane Temple.

A Live Streamed Wake Service will be available at: https://www.horizonfuneralcremation.com/page/live-webcasting Password: FuneralLivestream1# on Wednesday August 19 at 2:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 731 N. Ocean Blvd. Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will follow at a later date at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Duryea, Pennsylvania where she will be laid to rest with her beloved Donald.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Louise to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at: www.stjude.org Online condolences may be made at: www.HorizonFuneralCremation.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2020.
