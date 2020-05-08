Louise Rose Scheer Adell (September 25, 1920 to May 3, 2020) was born in New York City to Helen Levy Scheer and Dr. Henry M. Scheer. Always proud to be a New Yorker, she grew up on Manhattan's West Side with her brother, Dr. Alan Scheer, and her sister, Doris Gerber. Many enjoyable summers were spent at Scheerbrook in Peekskill, NY. Louise attended Horace Mann High School, Connecticut College for Women, and was a graduate of Columbia University School of Business. She later worked for Saks Fifth Avenue and Carter Products as a bookkeeper.
Louise met Gerson I. Adell, her husband of 60 years, at a USO Dance during WWII. They married and moved to White Plains, NY, where she and Gerson raised their two loving daughters, Barbara Alexander and Patricia Adell. They were involved in their community as founding members of the Westchester Reform Temple of Scarsdale, NY. Louise was President of the Sisterhood.
Louise was proud of her grandsons, Alexander and Adam Sussman, her son-in-law, Jeffrey Sussman, and loved being part of their lives. After retiring to Boca Raton, Florida, she and Gerson played golf and traveled the world. She was full of life, appreciative of everything great and small, and will be remembered for her radiant smile and sense of humor.
Donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Crossroadshospice.com, or Fuel the Fight New York.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 8, 2020.