Louise Rose Scheer Adell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Rose Scheer Adell (September 25, 1920 to May 3, 2020) was born in New York City to Helen Levy Scheer and Dr. Henry M. Scheer. Always proud to be a New Yorker, she grew up on Manhattan's West Side with her brother, Dr. Alan Scheer, and her sister, Doris Gerber. Many enjoyable summers were spent at Scheerbrook in Peekskill, NY. Louise attended Horace Mann High School, Connecticut College for Women, and was a graduate of Columbia University School of Business. She later worked for Saks Fifth Avenue and Carter Products as a bookkeeper.

Louise met Gerson I. Adell, her husband of 60 years, at a USO Dance during WWII. They married and moved to White Plains, NY, where she and Gerson raised their two loving daughters, Barbara Alexander and Patricia Adell. They were involved in their community as founding members of the Westchester Reform Temple of Scarsdale, NY. Louise was President of the Sisterhood.

Louise was proud of her grandsons, Alexander and Adam Sussman, her son-in-law, Jeffrey Sussman, and loved being part of their lives. After retiring to Boca Raton, Florida, she and Gerson played golf and traveled the world. She was full of life, appreciative of everything great and small, and will be remembered for her radiant smile and sense of humor.

Donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Crossroadshospice.com, or Fuel the Fight New York.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 7, 2020
Barbara: Id like to extend my deepest sympathy for the loss of your mom. Elaine
Laner (Elaine)
Friend
May 7, 2020
Barbara: death leaves a heart ache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. With deepest sympathy for the loss of your mom. Elaine
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved