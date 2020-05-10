Lucille Gannon Carreau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 12, 1932 - March 1, 2020

A sweet gentile and wise soul who left us after a fall and now finds comfort in the arms of husband Freddy, her children Diane & Mark, parents & sister Tina. Fondly remembered by all who knew her, Deborah, Cathie, Anastasia, Jasmine & Dr. B. Cornish.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved