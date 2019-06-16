Lucille Kathryn Folsom-Mason



Lucille Kathryn Folsom-Mason (nee Doucette) passed peacefully away June 6th, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was born July 24, 1929 in Salem Massachusetts, and grew up there. She married Richard H. Folsom in 1949. They had two children together, Cheryl Ann, born in 1950, and Bradley Douglas, born in 1953. They divorced in 1986. She married Terence A. Mason on March 17th, 1997.



She worked for several years as a secretary at General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts. She then enrolled in college and earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education. She taught at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts for several years before relocating with her family to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1969. She taught at Hollywood Hills High School, Hollywood, Florida up until her retirement. She was a devoted teacher and loved learning herself, as much as teaching others. Her other passions included travelling, which she did extensively, and reading.



Lucille is preceded in death by siblings Marjorie Nangle, Francis Doucette, and Raymond Doucette, and son, Bradley D. Folsom. She is survived by her beloved husband Terence "Terry", daughter Cheryl A. Roche, stepson Ian J. Mason, stepdaughter-in-law Dawn M. Mason, granddaughters Nicolette J. Dalton and Elise I. Roche, grandson Travis H. Roche and several nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of her life in the fall, date to be determined.