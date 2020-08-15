Lucille W. Cohen, 87, passed away, at her home in Weston, FL on August 12, 2020, with her family by her side. She will be interred in a private ceremony in the family plot at the Star of David Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale, FL. A Zoom memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 12 noon.
Lucille was born in the Bronx, NY on February 1, 1933 to Abraham and Jean Walter. The Family lived in Miami Beach from 1945 until her graduation from Miami Beach Sr. High in 1951. She met the love of her life, Herb Cohen, at the U. of Miami where she graduated in 1954. They were married in Miami Beach in 1956 and lived in South Florida for 66 years. Lucille was predeceased by her parents and by her brother, E.V. Walter and is survived by her husband and her sons Stephen, Jeffrey (Fiona), Kenny (Michele) and grand children Kierstin, Max, Hannah Fridl (Jason), Victoria and Mikaela.
During her lifetime, Lucille worked as a legal secretary, interior designer, bookkeeper and office manager, before retiring in1998. She was devoted to her family and dear friends and held them and all close to her heart. She was a gentle soul who was loved by everyone she came in contact with throughout her life.
A public Zoom memorial service will be held on Tuesday August 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Temple Dor Dorim at www.dordorim.org
, Temple Ramat Shalom at www.ramatshalom.org
or the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org/involved/donate