Lu, as she was called, went to her Heavenly Home Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born in Albany, New York on January 14, 1935. Lu earned several degrees to enhance her teaching career in which she found goodness and fulfillment. Nothing can compare with the joy and satisfaction she found in the classroom. Her sincere wish is that all she leaves will be blessed with faith, hope and love. She taught two years in Baltimore, MD, three years in Edison, NJ and forty-one years for the Archdiocese of Miami. Her ashes will be laid to rest in the family plot in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, S. Bethlehem, NY



