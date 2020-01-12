|
Gafford, Lucy Nell, 97, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020. She was born June 6, 1922, in Montgomery, Alabama to Jack Conway and Ora Mae Conway. Nell grew up in the small town of Fort Deposit, AL and went on to graduate from Troy State Teacher's College. She married her childhood sweetheart and spent the next 27 years as the wife of an Air Force Officer and mother of 3 children. During that time she traveled extensively and lived in many places, including Spain, France and Washington, DC. The love of travel never left her and she continued to enjoy exploring the world with friends and family. When her first grandchild was born she moved to Fort Lauderdale, where she taught at Lauderhill Middle School for 14 years. Nell was an active member of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church and volunteered many hours in the church library and at John Knox Seminary. She faced challenges in her life but her strong faith and courage enabled her to overcome them. Nell was admired, respected, and dearly loved by family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, students and many others whose lives she inspired with her smile, sweet spirit and grace.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Nell "Babs" Gafford, and her sisters, Mary Alice Williams and Gerry Roberson. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Gafford McKinnon (Bob) of Ft. Lauderdale, and her son, Dr. Grady Gafford, Jr (Tina) of Wellsboro, Pa. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Lisa Freeman (Paul), Amy Wright (Matt), Kevin McKinnon (Calie), Elise Gafford, Alissa Abrams (Jake) and Cassie Gafford Fossi (Alex). She was blessed to have 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 2:00 pm at New Presbyterian Church in Wilton Manors, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020