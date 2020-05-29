Luis I. Rodriguez-Baz, M.D., passed away peacefully at his home in Boca Raton, Florida on May 17, the day of his 92nd birthday. Born in Havana, Cuba, Luis was a talented surgeon until the Cuban revolution forced him to emigrate with his family to the United States. In 1968, he and his family arrived in Dayton, Ohio where he resumed his medical and surgical practice for over 27 years until he retired 1996. Luis will be remembered by many as a brilliant doctor and a skilled surgeon, but to his family he was a patriarch that sacrificed everything to start anew for his family's freedom and future. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who took great pride in the successes of his children and grandchildren.
Luis was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Amalia Maristany de Rodriguez-Baz. He is survived by his children Jorge Rodriguez-Baz (Sara), Luis Alberto Rodriguez-Baz (Rebeca) and Amalia(Amy)Rodriguez-Baz (Brian). His grandchildren Jorge (Pacho) Rodriguez Baz (Angelica), Liliana Rodriguez-Baz, Andrew Powell, Matthew Powell, Luis Fernando Rodriguez-Baz, Gabriel Rodriguez-Baz and Ana Carolina Rodriguez-Baz.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc, 370 SW 3rd St, Boca Raton, FL 33432 on Saturday May 30, at 11:00 AM. Family will receive friends and relatives after the mass at their home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a gift be made to Belen Jesuit in Luis' memory. If you wish to make a gift please visit, https://www.belenjesuit.org/support and in the comment field please add "In memory of Dr. Luis Rodriguez-Baz '46".
Luis was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Amalia Maristany de Rodriguez-Baz. He is survived by his children Jorge Rodriguez-Baz (Sara), Luis Alberto Rodriguez-Baz (Rebeca) and Amalia(Amy)Rodriguez-Baz (Brian). His grandchildren Jorge (Pacho) Rodriguez Baz (Angelica), Liliana Rodriguez-Baz, Andrew Powell, Matthew Powell, Luis Fernando Rodriguez-Baz, Gabriel Rodriguez-Baz and Ana Carolina Rodriguez-Baz.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc, 370 SW 3rd St, Boca Raton, FL 33432 on Saturday May 30, at 11:00 AM. Family will receive friends and relatives after the mass at their home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a gift be made to Belen Jesuit in Luis' memory. If you wish to make a gift please visit, https://www.belenjesuit.org/support and in the comment field please add "In memory of Dr. Luis Rodriguez-Baz '46".
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 29, 2020.