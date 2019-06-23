Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. She was 101 years old.



Born to Laura Amy Shealey Oxner and Martin Luther Oxner on March 31, 1918. She was the fifth child born of this union in Leesville, South Carolina.



Maye married James Grigsby Adams on December 6, 1936. He passed away on August 30, 1992. They were married for almost 56 years.



James and Maye had three children Brenda in 1940, Jamie in 1943 and Beth in 1946.



In December 1954, she began her working career in food service for the Broward County School District. First she worked at Olsen Middle School as Assistant Manager, then 6 years later she was promoted to Cafeteria Food Service Manager at Dania Elementary School and dedicated 30 years of service before she retired.



Maye was a member of the Dania Methodist Church from 1946 until the church closed in 2003. She sang in the choir for over 50 years, was assistant to the Church Treasurer for 11 years and belonged to the Women's Circle that hosted fundraising for the congregation.



Maye also was involved in the Dania Lions Club for over 17 years. She cooked and served meals for the membership. She was an active member and on the 65th anniversary she received a Lifetime Achievement award for 50 years of service to Lionism.



She loved to travel, going to Europe in 1984 with her fellow church members. They visited Egypt, The Holyland and Germany to see the Passion Play in Oberammergau. Two years later they traveled to the British Isles, England, Ireland and Scotland. Her and her husband also traveled with the Lions Club Intl to Southeast Asia, China, the Hawaiian Islands and Mexico City. She cruised three times. Alaska in 1996, the Caribbean in 1998 for her 80th birthday and back again in 2013 for her daughter and son-in-law's 50th wedding anniversary.



As a woman of many talents, Maye had the aptitude and desire to learn. She also love to cook, bake and read incessantly.



Lets not forget she was also her High School Beauty Queen for the Class of 1935.



She was a great mom to all, mother to three, grandmother to four, great-grandmother to six, mother-in-law to four and foster mother to many. We will miss her greatly until we are reunited with her again.



Services will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 at Fred Hunter, 6301 Taft St, Hollywood. Viewing 11:00am-1:00pm Funeral 1:00pm-1:30pm Burial at Dania Memorial Park Cemetery, 300 S Dixie Hwy, Dania. Receiving guests at Dania Beach Lions Club, 501 SW 4th Ave, Dania. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary