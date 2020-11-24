was born on September 25, 1981 in Cleveland, Ohio and passed away at the age of 39 in her home in Cooper City, Florida surrounded by her mother Berthy De La Rosa-Aponte, brother Milton Aponte II, sister Diana Aponte-Rueda, brother in-law Tomas Rueda, her nephews, her uncle Mario De La Rosa, and her loving longtime friends, Sandra, Martha and Maibelin. Her family and friends knew her as "Lucy." Her given name is LUZ which is the Spanish word for LIGHT. Her "light" touched the lives of all who crossed her path. Her LIGHT radiated God's love and God's acceptance of all His children in our imperfection. Luz had a positive impact in the world during her brief time on this earth.
Luz was and will continue to be an inspiration, a blessing and a catalyst for needed assistance for thousands of individuals with disabilities. She helped transform how people with disabilities are perceived and treated. Thousands of families have been touched by Lucy's purpose. We are forever grateful for the positive impact she made on everyone she met, and for those she never met. Luz led her parents to become advocates for individuals with disabilities. https://www.politifact.com/article/2013/apr/04/jeb-bushs-story-mom-who-inspired-him-help-
disabled/. As a child, Luz was in the vanguard of the battle to include children and adolescents with disabilities in regular school programs in both Ohio and Florida. Her mother, Berthy, fondly remembers that "allowing Luz to attend her regular neighborhood school was a blessing for her, but even a bigger one for her classmates. Attending her neighborhood school with her non-disabled peers allowed her not only to learn and receive, but perhaps more importantly, it allowed the other students and teachers to learn from her, to understand that we are all unique, that we are all different, and that we can all learn from each other. "Not being able to speak is not the same as not having anything to say, to do, to learn, to dream ..." Others learned how resilient a person with intellectual and developmental disabilities needs are in order to survive in this fallen world, and the many barriers they have to overcome in order to be accepted and included in society. Luz was, indeed, resilient and brave throughout her life and to her last breath. She was constantly overcoming many daily obstacles, while making significant contributions to improve the lives of her peers. Upon graduating from high school, Luz transitioned to opening her own art company, "Life's Unlimited Zenith, LLC," With her support team, Luz was able to create wonderful, vivid abstract paintings that expressed her spirit and soul. She exhibited her art work with other non-disable artist and market her artwork in the United States and worldwide. Today, many of her paintings adorn public places and offices of well-known public figures. What is most amazing about Luz is that, even while she was busy with her business, she remained deeply engaged as an advocate for the rights of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Luz personified her family's motto: To Love, To Learn, To Share, and To Serve. She was the spirit, inspiration and driving force behind many of the programs in the State of Florida to improve the lives of people with disabilities, initiated under her good friend former Governor Jeb Bush with whom she had a very special connection. https://youtu.be/9cFatWAA2RU
, https://youtu.be/PkrOPhJut5E
. Luz's life and advocacy influenced the policies of several presidential commissions and committees, under the administration of former President George W. Bush, ensuring that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have a "decent and dignified place in society." She spread her message of hope with vigor and dignity through the many conferences. Her artwork was printed in all materials of the First National Economic Advancement and Financial Inclusion Summit held in DC. July 2015. The summit addressed the "financial status and barriers of individuals with disabilities that prevents their participation and full participation in the mainstream." https://www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org/summits/dc-summit/ -She was named one of 25 exceptional Americans with Disabilities. https://www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org/wp-
content/uploads/2019/08/25at25.pdf. In 2004 she represented the USA in the "8th International Congress on "Including Children with Disabilities in the Community" held in Norway. She presented on Plenary panel "Transition from school to work and Higher Education" presenting a power point presentation with the assistance of her friend Sandra Obando "My life is my message." This still resonates today and will endure into the future.
Now that Luz has completed her life's mission on Earth, she joins the angels, and her father Milton Aponte and grandmother Bertha De La Rosa, to eternally rest in their company. Luz leaves behind her beloved mother Berthy De La Rosa-Aponte, her brother Milton Aponte II, sister Diana Aponte-Rueda (Tomas Rueda), five nephews Ruben, Milton, Noah, Ian, Miguel and niece Giovanna, along with her aunts Diana S. De La Rosa-Miklic (Thomas), Josefa Aponte, Ada Muniz (Carlos), her uncles Mario De La Rosa (Patria Rojas), Dionisio Aponte (Nydia), Amado Aponte (Yayi) and many cousins who will deeply miss her.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 8330 Johnson Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024. Due to the restrictions, the family is offering a live video stream of the Mass beginning at 12 noon EST, http://saintboniface.us
.
Due to COVID 19, the family will be holding the services privately. Family and a few friends will be invited to attend mass ONLY. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, November 25th, 12:00 PM at St. Boniface Catholic Church at 8330 Johnson Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024. Hollywood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3001 North Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33024. http://www.autismpolicyblog.com/2015/06/jeb-bush-and-developmental-disabilities.html
. Arrangements by Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, University Drive Chapel