Lydia Alvarez, age 92, passed away at her home Saturday, September 12, 2020.



She was born September 29, 1927 in Havana, Cuba and came to the United States with her family in 1960, where she remained until her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Daniel Piñeiro, husband, Santiago Alvarez and her sister, Ines Bugeda.



Lydia will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched, but especially by her daughter, Lydia LaRocca (son in law Joe), grandchildren, Joe Jr., Nick (wife Kathryn), great grandchildren, Alexandra, Olivia, Lucas and Brooklyn, her son, Santiago (wife Sandra), their children, Melissa Perednik (husband George) and Daniela.



Our beloved "Ita," as she was known by all, was an easy person to love. Her gift of love knew no boundaries, and she lit up a room with her smile and grace. She especially lit up when in the presence of her grandkids and great grandkids. She lived for her family, and it showed in all she did. Everyone who knew her felt her unconditional love. Her wonderful sense of humor was just another reason to enjoy her. Besides enjoying her family, she was an avid Miami Heat fan never missing a game.



Her failed presence will leave all those she touched with a huge void, but we are all the better for having had her in our lives.



