Lydia Vihlen Knox



Birth Date: March 27, 1923 Death Date: June 30, 2019



Redland – Lydia Knox, age 96, died peacefully in her home on June 30th. Lydia was adventurous in her youth, took flying lessons, and married the love of her life, a US Army Air Force pilot, Lt. Stanley Knox, after meeting at Homestead AFB at the end of WWII. They were married for 66 years until Stan passed in 2012. She will be remembered for her eternal optimism and good cheer, her devotion to family and friends, and her loving nature. She was predeceased by her parents, Sadie and Pappy (Edwin) Vihlen, and brothers, Bert, Fred, Donald, and Jack. She is survived by two remaining brothers, Ed and Hugo, and her five children, Kenneth (Sharon), Kirby (Tasha), Kevin (Teresa), Kelly (Tommy) and Karl (Elaine), as well as five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Silver Palm United Methodist Church in Homestead, on July 13th, at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Silver Palm UMC. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 12, 2019