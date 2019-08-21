|
Bell, Lyle Lindsay, 69, of Coral Springs, went to be with the Lord, August 18, 2019. Lyle was born September 27, 1949 in San Francisco, California to Janet Snelling Bell and the late Taine Bell. For most of his career he worked in the gaming industry in information technology, starting in Las Vegas at Cesar's Palace. In 2002 he led the team that developed the gaming systems at the Hard Rock Casinos in Florida, where he worked as an executive until he retired in 2012. He loved to fly and had a pilot's license. He was an avid railroad enthusiast and belonged to the South Florida Railroad Museum. Lyle enjoyed photography of landscapes, people, and places of interest. From an early point in his life up until present day, he was an Amateur Ham Radio Operator. Those left to cherish his memory are Jane, his loving wife of 45 years; sons, Eric Bell & wife Jennifer, Greg Bell & wife Ashley, and daughter Heather Bell; grandchildren, Owen Bell, Ryan Bell, Adelynn Bell, Gwenyth Bell; Lyle's mother, Janet Bell; sisters, Laurie Moerdyke, Lisa (Mark) Couper; nephew, Patrick Schindler; and Best Friend, Bill (Jane) Shepard. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019, 5:00 - 8:00pm at Kraeer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 1655 University Drive, Coral Springs. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:00am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1401 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019