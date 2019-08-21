Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
(954) 753-8960
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle Lindsay Bell


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyle Lindsay Bell Obituary
Bell, Lyle Lindsay, 69, of Coral Springs, went to be with the Lord, August 18, 2019. Lyle was born September 27, 1949 in San Francisco, California to Janet Snelling Bell and the late Taine Bell. For most of his career he worked in the gaming industry in information technology, starting in Las Vegas at Cesar's Palace. In 2002 he led the team that developed the gaming systems at the Hard Rock Casinos in Florida, where he worked as an executive until he retired in 2012. He loved to fly and had a pilot's license. He was an avid railroad enthusiast and belonged to the South Florida Railroad Museum. Lyle enjoyed photography of landscapes, people, and places of interest. From an early point in his life up until present day, he was an Amateur Ham Radio Operator. Those left to cherish his memory are Jane, his loving wife of 45 years; sons, Eric Bell & wife Jennifer, Greg Bell & wife Ashley, and daughter Heather Bell; grandchildren, Owen Bell, Ryan Bell, Adelynn Bell, Gwenyth Bell; Lyle's mother, Janet Bell; sisters, Laurie Moerdyke, Lisa (Mark) Couper; nephew, Patrick Schindler; and Best Friend, Bill (Jane) Shepard. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019, 5:00 - 8:00pm at Kraeer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 1655 University Drive, Coral Springs. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:00am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1401 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now