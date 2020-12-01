Age 78, born in New York, New York, on December 3, 1941, died in Seminole, Florida on November 24, 2020. Lynette was a resident of Ft. Lauderdale for more than 30 years. The eldest of 3, Lynette grew up in Long Island and attended college at Wellesley before graduating from New York University. She married in New York and began a career in social work living in Jamaica, Halifax and Toronto before settling in Vancouver, British Columbia. An avid sailor, gardener and devoted mother, Lynette worked full time at an alcohol treatment facility, traveling frequently to the Yukon and Northwest Territories to visit patients. Upon moving to Ft. Lauderdale in the 1980s, Lynette switched gears and began a ful?lling career in the yacht management industry, working on the charter, ?nancial planning and public relations side of the business. Lynette was an accomplished home cook, a lifelong reader and enjoyed traveling. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Ailsa and Tod Hudson and granddaughter, Iona of Treasure Island, FL; her brother, Charles Lieppe (Susan Ellerin); and sister, Andrea Stillman (Howard) and beloved nieces Sara and Leah and nephews Brett and Matthew; as well as many dear friends around the globe. In lieu of ?owers, donations may be made to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.



