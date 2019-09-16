Home

Lynn C. Petrucci

Lynn C. Petrucci Obituary
Lynn was born in Flushing New York on may 22 1953 to Herman and Janice Cooper . passed away on Sept 14 2019 from complications of cancer in broward county fl , she was a charming and dynamic women who devoted her life helping others . worked in sales for STP in her younger days , dabbled in greeting card sales , she was a avid reader and had a chance to work in broward county library for 20 years , volunteered teaching English at english cafe once a week , she touched many lives and will be remembered forever . lynn is survived by two sons Jason Petrucci , Eric Petrucci , fiance Ronald Bouman , sister Ellen Spellacy , brother Douglas Cooper (EVERY LIFE LEAVES A TRAIL OF BEAUTIFUL MEMORIES)
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 16, 2019
