Lynn Finkelstein

Lynn Finkelstein Obituary
Lynn "Tax Lady" Finkelstein MBA, CPA, CFP passed away after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Lynn resided in Delray Beach Florida however she was originally from Brooklyn NY. Lynn was the high energy first born child of David and Edith Urist, sister to Sharyn Gruber, mother to Paul (Sara) Finkelstein, Amy (Russell) Marians, grandmother to Hannah and Giselle Marians. Lynn was passionate about her family, Judaism, client relationships, chocolate, funny movies, world travel and electric orange lipstick.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
