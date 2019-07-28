Home

Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
Lynn Martin Obituary
Lynn Martin, age 89, of Johns Creek, GA, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Lynn was a United States Navy Veteran. He served his country faithful during the Korean War. He later retired from the United States Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer. Lynn was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carole Martin; daughter, Kimberly Martin; parents, Don and Agnes Martin; sister, Ann Wilson; and brother, Jimmy Martin.

He is survived by his children, Robert (Sally Nichols) Martin, Scott (Lori) Martin, Doug (Lesley) Martin; siblings, David (Dorothy) Martin, Donna Senich, Faye (Ed) Givens, and Alan (JoEllen) Martin; grandchildren, Ryland Martin, Imogen Martin, Tyler Martin, Evan Martin, and Reid Martin; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

A visitation for Mr. Martin will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA.

Inurnment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. with a memorial service being held at a later date.

Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 28, 2019
