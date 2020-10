1932-2020 Passed September 11thBorn in South Africa and came to live in Ft Lauderdale in 1976.Survived by his beloved wife Gillian of 37 years, his son Gary, and his three step sons Jonathon, Jeremy, and Toby.He was highly respected as a successful retailer in Florida, known for his Renegade stores and his association with Atlantis.He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed boating tennis and golf.He will always be missed and loved.Donations to Catholic Hospice and Alzheimer's Association