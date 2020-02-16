|
|
age 65, died of natural causes on February 12, 2020 in Kindred Hospital Las Olas, Florida.
Lyse is survived by her husband, St. Amand Etienne, of 42 years; children, Cassandra Exantus, Herve and Reginal; and grandchildren, Arylan, Socrate and Genevieve. She is preceded in death by her father, Antoine Jacques; and mother, Caola Genevieve Altagrace St. Dic.
Lyse was born on March 11, 1954 in Ounaminthe, Haiti, to parents, Antoine Jacques and Caola Jacques. In March of 1985, she moved to Brockton, MA and accepted a position as a mail handler at the United States Postal Service, where she worked for more than 32 years.
Lyse was a great family woman and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She married St. Amand (Tico) in 1976 and the couple had 3 children.
Lyse was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in her work and family for the majority of her life. She enjoyed dancing at parties, traveling, food and giving advice. Her family and friends will always remember her as a loving, generous and just person.
A funeral is scheduled for 12pm on February 22, 2020, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home South, 2401 Davie Road, Davie, Florida 33317 with a reception to follow at 3pm. Leon Pamphile will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lyse's life. The family would like to thank their family and friends for providing prayers, thoughts and support during these difficult times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Functional Literacy Ministry at www.FLMHaiti.org/donate
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020