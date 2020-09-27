Following a long battle with multiple myeloma, M. Walter Levine passed away September 20, 2020, in Boca Raton, FL.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Levine was an Army veteran and a Military Policeman. After serving in both the U.S. and in Europe, he returned to the States where he met and married his wife of fifty years, Fritzie Mogford. Together, they had four children and lived in New York, Florida, California, Colorado, and Connecticut.
After his military service, Levine attended Wilfred Academy and won the Academy's hairstyling competition. He quickly became known as the "Stylist to The Stars" with a client list that included Edie Gorme, Lucille Ball, Jane Morgan, Connie Francis, and Barbra Streisand, before deciding to go into business for himself.
In his true entrepreneurial spirit, Levine always looked for new opportunities and was extremely successful in a variety of ventures. He was an author, motivational speaker, started car wash businesses, sold real estate in the Bahamas, was the number one sales manager worldwide for his franchise of Dictograph, and founded The Amtax Group - which included an equipment leasing company, oil and gas exploration, real estate syndication partnerships, and several partnerships within the entertainment industry.
Levine was awarded an honorary Ph.D. in humane letters from the University of Bridgeport, where he hosted the M. Walter Levine Lecture Series. He coined signature phrases including the five most important words in life: "How Can I Help You?" and "attitude is everything".
Despite many professional successes, Levine's one true love was his family. After Fritzie's passing in 2007, Levine moved full-time to Florida and found a second chance at love, with his fiancé Zoe Hereford, whose family made the later years of his life a fairytale.
Levine's battle with multiple myeloma, melanoma, and bladder cancer began in January of 1991. Refusing to yield to the disease, he sought out treatment from the Arkansas Cancer Research Center. Levine began taking a sea cucumber holistic dietary supplement from Australia, which aided in his remarkable recovery. Soon thereafter, he made the product available to all a nonprofit basis. He remained dedicated to helping cancer patients become cancer survivors.
Levine is survived by his four children Steve Levine, Larry Levine, Leslie Oxfeld, and Lori Esposito; their spouses Barbara Levine, Gregg Oxfeld, and Ray Esposito; fiancé Zoe Hereford; seven grandchildren Brittney Adler and her spouse Ryan, Sara Klein and her spouse Zack, Brian Levine and his spouse Kate, Jamie Payne and her spouse Ethan, Andrew Oxfeld, Julie Esposito, and Nikki Oxfeld; three great-grandchildren Raelynn and EJ Payne and Lily Levine; countless friends and extended family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parents and Friends Association, Lower Fairfield Regional Center and Associated Group Homes in the name of Walter Levine. Donations can be mailed to 148 Silvermine Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850.
To view the full obituary, please visit greensfuneralhome.com
