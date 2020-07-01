Madga Elizabeth Peterson
January 30, 1925 - June 17, 2020 Peterson, Magda Elizabeth, 95, of Coral Springs passed away June 17, 2020. Magda was born January 30, 1925 in Grob Klecken, Germany to Wilhelm and Martha (nee Kroger) Meyer. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving son-in-law William J Kautz, Jr., granddaughter Christina (Kevin) Brandel, grandsons, William J Kautz III and Nicholas Kautz, great-grandchildren, Jackson and Katelyn Brandel. Magda was predeceased by her husband, Harold Peterson, on December 7, 2011 and her daughter, Nancy Elizabeth Kautz on August 3, 2012. Services will be private.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 1, 2020.
