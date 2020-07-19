1/1
Madlyn Daley
1931 - 2020
Madlyn (Maddie) Daley, age 89, of Boca Raton and formally of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ died peacefully at her home on July 12, 2020.

Maddie was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Frank, in 1981, her parents, Raymond and Lola Schall, two sisters, and a brother.

She is survived by her four sons and their wives, Frank (Linda) of Seward, NE, Ray (Catherine) of Pompano Beach, FL, Dean (Melissa) of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ and Dennis (Kristen) of Kure Beach, NC. Maddie is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. Arrangements by Van Hise Callagan Funeral Home.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
July 17, 2020
