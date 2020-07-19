Madlyn (Maddie) Daley, age 89, of Boca Raton and formally of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ died peacefully at her home on July 12, 2020.



Maddie was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Frank, in 1981, her parents, Raymond and Lola Schall, two sisters, and a brother.



She is survived by her four sons and their wives, Frank (Linda) of Seward, NE, Ray (Catherine) of Pompano Beach, FL, Dean (Melissa) of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ and Dennis (Kristen) of Kure Beach, NC. Maddie is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. Arrangements by Van Hise Callagan Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store