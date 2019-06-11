Madolyn Markham, 101, slipped away peacefully on June 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of C. Robert Markham, for whom Markham Elementary in Pompano Beach and Markham Park in west Broward are named, and the mother of William "Bill" Markham, long-time Property Appraiser of Broward County, and Mark Markham, RCA Victor recording artist. She belonged to the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale, CFWC Plantation Woman's Club and founding member of the Broward Federated Women's Republican Club. A life-long hard worker, she owned and operated Madolyn's Coiffure Designers on Las Olas Boulevard, and celebrated her one hundredth birthday in 2017 with over ninety family members and friends. She always stood on her own in good humor, smartness, infectious smile and grace.Madolyn is preceded in death by her son Bill, husbands C. Robert Markham and Branch Fleming, and six siblings. She is survived by her son Mark, daughters-in-law Sherry Markham and Linda Frome, grandchildren JR Markham, Robert Markham, Bob Branch Markham (Becky), Marseille Markham Collins (Jed), and Jesse Stock (Robin), seven great-grandchildren, her niece Lori Legette, and numerous other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The family would like to thank caregiver Inez. Services will be held June 18 at 10:00 a.m., TM Ralph Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th St., Plantation, 33317. Contributions in memory of Madolyn may be made to the C. Robert Markham Foundation, P.O. Box 480001, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33348. Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 11 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary