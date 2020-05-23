Mae Ressler of Highland Beach, FL, born Mae Singer, in West View, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 17, 2020. Mae was born on September 10, 1929. Mae attended West View High School marrying Robert Boehm Ressler on August 14, 1949. They worked many long hours together in Bob's dental practice in Pittsburgh, PA until their retirement to Florida. In her free time, Mae enjoyed playing golf, boating, and spending many hours in her gardens. She was a loving mother and wife and lived a full life. Mae and Bob have three loving children, 10 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Mae is predeceased by her siblings: Albert Singer, Anne Kretzer, and Elizabeth Julia Singer Mcbride, and her grandson Derek. She is survived by her husband Bob Ressler, her children David Ressler of Oak Point, TX, his wife, Nik Ressler, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren; June Ressler of Montgomery, Texas, her husband, Michael Bloch, and three grandchildren; Sally Torney of Shelburne VT, her husband Bob Torney, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following online donation for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital's Lymphoma research https://www.bidmc.org/give/ways-to-give
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 23, 2020.