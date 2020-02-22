Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220

Mae Townsend

Mae Townsend Obituary
Mae Louise Townsend, 92, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away February 20, 2020. Survived by loving husband Nelson R. Townsend; son Nelson Lee Townsend; daughter and son-in-law Teri and Jack Studiale; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; Graveside service will be Monday, February 24th, 2:00pm at Forest Lawn South Cemetery in Davie, FL Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2020
