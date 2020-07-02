Peterson, Magda Elizabeth, 95, of Coral Springs passed away June 17, 2020. Magda was born January 30, 1925 in Grob Klecken, Germany to Wilhelm and Martha (nee Kroeger) Meyer. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving son-in-law William J. Kautz, Jr., granddaughter Christina (Kevin) Brandel, grandsons, William J. Kautz III and Nicholas Kautz, great-grandchildren, Jackson and Katelyn Brandel. Magda was predeceased by her husband, Harold Peterson, on December 7, 2011 and her daughter, Nancy Elizabeth Kautz on August 3, 2012. Services will be private.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 2, 2020.