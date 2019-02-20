Malcolm Robbins, M.D., age 90, born August 5, 1928 in Baltimore, MD, passed away February 18, 2019 in Boynton Beach, FL. Preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Robbins. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jo Robbins; daughters, Anne Robbins, Marlene Robbins, Kay (Dan) Ehrenkrantz; stepchildren, Bradley (Jenny) Glick and Sharon (Steve) Marmor; grandchildren, Eliav and Joe Ehrenkrantz, Ben Lichtman, Max and Sam Glick, Sara and Jacob Marmor and Julian Klein. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland with both his BS and MD degrees. He served his residency at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York. He was affiliated with the Centers for Disease Control (Public Health) for 2 years during the time that the Polio vaccine was discovered. With his partner, Dr. Will Fernald, he founded Pediatric Associates where he was President and managing partner for 49 years. He was a Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the OSU College of Medicine. Dr. Robbins was the President of OSU Hillel, Vice President if Congregation Tifereth Israel and Vice President of the Ohio chapter of Pediatrics. He loved family, friends, tennis, golf, handball, volleyball, poker, bridge, gin, jokes, Snickers bars and M&Ms. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, February 21 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, Columbus, OH. Shiva will be observed in Columbus, OH. Contributions may be made to the in his name. Online guestbook and live streaming of the service at www.epsteinmemorial.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary