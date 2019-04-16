|
Mamie DeMarco Gattuso, 93, of Mt. Joy, PA, died on April 8, 2019, at home. Born in Hammonton, NJ, she was a graduate of Hammonton High School, Class of 1943. Before moving to FL in 1958, she was employed as the secretary to the Chief, Intelligence Division, US Internal Revenue Service in Camden, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony, parents, six brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by two daughters, four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Christian funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street, Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton.(www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019