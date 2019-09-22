|
Marcia A. Thomas, 76, of Hollywood, beloved Secretary of Nativity Catholic School for over 50 years, passed away September 17, 2019. Predeceased by brother Richard. Survived by sister Joy Cilurso; sister-in-law Joan Thomas; cousin Peggy and Bobby Curtin; niece Lori; nephew Michael and nephews Mike, Josh, Jimmy, Nicholas and Zachary and 2 great nephews. Visitation Friday, September 27th, 5:00pm – 9:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:00am at Nativity Catholic Church with a reception in Nativity Parish Hall immediately after the service followed by interment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens East at approximately 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Nativity Catholic School, 5220 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021 or Cambridge School of Music, 1433 SE Cambridge Drive, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019