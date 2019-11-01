Home

Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 565-5591
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
4595 Bayview Drive
Marco Michael Frasca Obituary
Marco Michael Frasca, age 60 of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital. At the time of his passing he was in the hearts of those he loved the most.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marco's memory may be directed to the APS Foundation of America (apsfa.org/donate), the (www.kidney.org/support) or the ().

Marco's funeral service will commence on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4595 Bayview Drive, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. To view a complete obituary or to leave a tribute, please visit www.kraeerfairchild.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2019
