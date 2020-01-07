|
Margaret "Peg" Bloch, 79, of Fort Lauderdale passed away on December 28, 2019. Peg was born in New York City and raised in Northern Virginia. She attended Peabody Conservatory (now Peabody Institute) and Boston University. She played oboe in philharmonics throughout the United States and fought for civil rights. With her late husband, they developed "Old Towne Village" shopping malls in numerous states. She leaves behind four children Dr. Ruth Wilson, Alexis Rosenberg, Esq. (s. Bruce Rosenberg, Esq.), Hope Ruffin (s. Lonnie Ruffin), Tristan Coulsting and eight grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Civil Liberties Union to ACLU c/o the Gift Processing Department, 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 7, 2020