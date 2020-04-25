Margaret Helen Parkinson, age 68, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully with grace and dignity on April 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She waged a courageous battle with a rare cancer of the appendix. She was born April 19, 1952 in Kenmore, NY, moved to Florida in 1953 and became a resident of Palm Beach County in 1975. She was a graduate of Northeast Senior High School Class of 1970. Margaret enjoyed traveling throughout Europe. Margaret was a highly respected member of the banking community in Broward and Palm Beach Counties for over 40 years concluding her career with Palm Beach Community Bank/Seacoast Bank. Survivors include her beloved husband of 31 years, Greg of West Palm Beach, FL, her daughter Cindy Cooper (Todd) of Stuart, FL, her son Jimmy Tryon (Adriana) of Smyrna, GA, her sisters, Mary Kathleen Price of Alexandria, VA and Barbara Hume (John) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and brother William Price (Joyce) of Charlotte, NC., two granddaughters, Brylie Cooper and Camila Cardona, and three grandsons, Cole Tryon and Bryce and Brandon Cooper, numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Donn and Mary Price of West Palm Beach, brother Michael Price, sister Patricia Greenlee and her granddaughter Brianna Cooper. She was a proud member of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Garcilaso de la Vega Chapter. The family wishes to thank Dr. Napoleon Santos of The Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and Dr. Shanel Bhagwadin of Jupiter Medical Specialists. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2020.