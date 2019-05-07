Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. Evans Obituary
Evans, Margaret Marie Colla passed peacefully into our Lord's arms with her loving family at her side on April 29, 2019, just 10 days short of her 94th birthday. This is the story of Maggie the Cat. She lived life to the fullest sharing her special kind of love with whomever was lucky enough to know her. A high school actress, a WWII bride and as such a world traveller, she left her mark wherever she went. Golf, bridge, poker, any game that took guts and know-how was her hobby. But her greatest accomplishments were as a wife, mother, grandma, greatgrandma, aunt, sister, cousin to her family and a great, loyal friend. We will always feel the emptiness her passing has left in our hearts. God speed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.