Evans, Margaret Marie Colla passed peacefully into our Lord's arms with her loving family at her side on April 29, 2019, just 10 days short of her 94th birthday. This is the story of Maggie the Cat. She lived life to the fullest sharing her special kind of love with whomever was lucky enough to know her. A high school actress, a WWII bride and as such a world traveller, she left her mark wherever she went. Golf, bridge, poker, any game that took guts and know-how was her hobby. But her greatest accomplishments were as a wife, mother, grandma, greatgrandma, aunt, sister, cousin to her family and a great, loyal friend. We will always feel the emptiness her passing has left in our hearts. God speed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 7, 2019