|
|
Margaret M. Marino, 89, of Dania Beach, passed away February 17, 2020. Survived by her loving husband Sebastian; son Michael; daughters Michelle (George) Parente, Lisa Sions, Laura (Donald) Wilson and Pamela Schaffner; sister Josephine Bajorek, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, 6:00pm at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1805 Pierce Street, Hollywood, FL 33020. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020