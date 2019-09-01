|
Margaret Mary Anderson, RN passed away August 18, 2019 at the age of 32. She is survived by her two beautiful children, Joseph and Isabella as well as her mother, Julie and her brother, Zach. She is preceded in death by her father, Don. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 22094 Lyons Rd, Boca Raton FL 33428. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Friendships Journey 6574 N. State Rd 7 #236 Coconut Creek FL 33073
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019