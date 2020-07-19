age 91, of Dania Beach, Florida passed away July 8, 2020. She was born in Tiltonsville, Ohio, on June 23, 1929, to the late Richard Ritchie and Mildred West Ritchie. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Frederick Neel Ritchie, Richard Leland "Lee" Ritchie, Robert West Ritchie, Roger Jones Ritchie, Charles Henry Ritchie and sisters Dorothy Ann Ritchie, Lois Jane Ritchie Daniel, and Shirley Ritchie Barte. Margaret (Midge to all who knew her) is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, Jack Gene Fisher; children Jack Gene (Donna) Fisher II, Michael Alan Fisher and Bonnie Fisher (William) Pfost; grandchildren Matthew (Kerri Anne) Fisher, Mark Fisher, Mary Margaret Pfost (Douglas) Norton, Joseph Fisher, and Katherine Pfost (Aaron) Spivey; brother James Norman (GerryLee) Ritchie and ten great- grandchildren. A 1947 graduate of Warren Consolidated High School, Margaret took the train from Tiltonsville to what was then called Dania, Florida, as a graduation present from her parents. She was to visit her brothers, already settled in the town. Deciding not to return to Ohio, Margaret took a job at Ritchie's Ice Cream owned by her brother Lee. She also worked in the medical office of Dr. Julian Blitz, whose practice was in the same building as the ice cream shop. She soon met her future husband Jack, and they were married on October 1, 1948, at the Dania Methodist Church, where they were members. Always active, she was a pitcher for the 1948 (Dania) Girls' City Softball League for Apex Roofing. She later worked as a loan officer at the Dania Bank, making lifelong friends. As a self-described Dania pioneer woman, she loved her town, calling it "paradise." She volunteered on the Dania Heights Association board and the Dania Heights Beautification Program. Margaret spent many hours improving parks and city-owned green spaces with plantings of shrubs and flowers. Margaret was also an active Crime Watch member for Dania Beach. Margaret was a much-loved "Nana" or "Nana Midge" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made her and Jack's home a popular place on holidays and birthdays, especially Christmas, when she baked endless treats for her family, neighbors, and friends. Margaret's house was alive with colored lights and sounds from the many decorations she faithfully displayed. From breakfast to after-supper dessert, her loved ones could be found at the table in her kitchen. A Celebration of Life for Margaret will be announced at a future date. Donations are encouraged to the US Hereditary Angioedema Association, 10560 Main Street, Suite PS40, Fairfax City, VA 22030. More information is available at www.haea.org
