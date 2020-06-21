Always known as "Peggy", Margaret, 89, passed away peacefully on June 15 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She was born on August 13, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to William Leo Sheridan and Margaret Beilman Sheridan. She is survived by her brother, William L. Sheridan Jr., of Hilton Head, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years, Robert Peloquin, and son Mark Peloquin. Raised on Upshur Street in Northeast Washington, DC, she went to Catholic University's The Model School, attended high school at the Academy of the Holy Cross and graduated from Dunbarton College in 1952.



After college, she married her college sweetheart, Robert, who had just returned with the Navy from the Korean War. Peggy had six children and is survived by Suzanne Bready of Ocean View, DE, Robert Peloquin Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Charles Peloquin of Waynesboro, PA, John Peloquin of Sebring, FL, and Christine Lightfoot of Potomac, MD. She had 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



Peggy was an active member of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington, DC, as well as Saint Mary's Catholic Church of Fairfield, PA, where she will be buried beside her husband, Robert. A commemorative service shall be held at a future date more appropriate to gathering. "A mother holds her children's hands for a while, their hearts forever."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store